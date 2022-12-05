Williamsport, Pa. — A woman admitted to investigators she was in possession of “a lot of E-bombs” when asked if she had any drugs.

Witnesses reported Deja Anye Muneer Murray and a relative were selling crack at a hotel. Detectives with the Narcotics Enforcement Unit received search warrants for the room on Aug. 10, according to the affidavit.

Murray was standing outside of the room when detectives approached, police said. She was questioned about drugs and admitted to being possession of MDMA pills.

Detectives searched the 18-year-old’s room and located 24 pills and Murray’s ID in a purse. The pills field tested positive for MDMA.

“Murray did admit that she has sold drugs,” Detectives wrote.

Murray was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance during a preliminary arraignment with Aaron Biichle. Murray posted $25,000 unsecured bail and was released from custody.

She is scheduled to appear before Biichle on Dec. 8 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

