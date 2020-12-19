Watsontown, Pa. – A special detective living in Watsontown and working in Union and Lycoming counties is accused of abusing his wife and five children, Northumberland County Court records state.

Gregory Drollinger, Officer in Charge at the New Berlin Police Department, is the subject of a temporary protection from abuse order signed by President Judge Charles H. Saylor on Dec. 15.

Drollinger also works part-time for the Lycoming County District Attorney's Office DUI Center as a Special Detective earning $15.64 hourly since Oct. 21, 2019.

"Without a protection order it is just a matter of time before myself or the kids get hurt," Drollinger's wife wrote in her petition for protection from abuse.

Drollinger is accused of hitting his daughter, pulling her hair and throwing a five-gallon bucketful of water on her bed, according to the petition. The incident allegedly occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4.

"Greg is very controlling, he is extremely emotionally and mentally abusive towards me and the children. Spending time in the house with him is so unbearable that I sit in my car for hours everyday," Drollinger's wife wrote.

Drollinger is accused by his wife of restraining her in a knee-on-back position.

In the petition, Drollinger's wife claims he threw her down on the bed and "had his knee in my back and tried to pull my hands behind my back. He has thrown things at me, hitting me in the back as I was leaving the room."

Drollinger was evicted from the family home in Watsontown per the temporary order, court records show.

His wife did not request that Drollinger relinquish his firearms. She said he hasn't used or threatened to use any firearms or other weapons against her or the children.

The PFA order remains in effect until Dec. 15, 2021, or until otherwise modified or terminated by the Court.

Drollinger's wife was awarded sole physical custody of the children, according to the PFA order.

"Defendant shall have no partial physical custody/visitation rights," Saylor wrote.

A hearing in the matter is scheduled for Dec. 23 at 2 p.m. at the Northumberland County Courthouse.