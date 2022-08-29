Drums, Pa. — After fatally shooting his girlfriend in her bedroom early Saturday morning, 17-year-old Alan Meyers fled the scene, changed his clothes, and cut his hair, police say.

Meyers reportedly also disposed of the gun and removed the license plate on his vehicle before parking it in a garage on Long Run Road, where police say he was known to stay.

It was all part of a plan to disguise his identity and hide from police to avoid being charged in the murder of his girlfriend, 17-year-old Kassadey Matulevich, according to arrest papers.

But police were able to track Meyers down to a rest stop on Interstate 81 north at Dorrence and take him into custody around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Here's what police say happened:

Matulevich's mother, Tracy, called 911 at 5 a.m. and said her daughter had been shot. She'd heard a 'pop' and went to check on her and found her with a gunshot wound to the head. Another person in the house was performing CPR on her daughter, Matulevich told the dispatcher.

EMS arrived and transported Kassadey to the Lehigh Valley Hospital in Hazleton, where she was pronounced dead by Dr. William Spinosi at 6:18 a.m.

Police interviewed a 16-year-old girl, identified only as KJY, who was also at the house at the time of the shooting. She told police Kassadey had snuck Meyers into the house through a basement window around 3 or 4 a.m. She saw them go into Kassadey's bedroom and sometime later, heard the same 'pop' Matulevich's mother heard. Kassadey's mother began screaming, the teen told police.

Meyers was gone, as was his car — a gray BMW, she added.

BOLO issued for car

Police got a tip from another teen that the car might be parked at a home on Long Run Road. When they arrived, they spoke to homeowner James Gillenwater, who acknowledge Meyers' car was in his garage. The license plate had been removed.

Gillenwater's own vehicle, a Lexus RX 350, was not in the garage. Police suspected Meyers had left in that vehicle with other members of Gillenwater's house, including 45-year-old Miranda Welsh and a 14-year-old girl, who police identified as MM.

Officers issued a BOLO, or a Be on the Look Out, for Welsh and the Lexus. Police spotted her in Butler Township and pulled her over, but Meyers was not in the vehicle.

While police were speaking to Welsh and her passenger, MM, Meyers called MM's phone. Police answered and spoke with Meyers, who told them his location. He was taken into custody and arraigned on murder charges.

Accused 'didn't know what happened'

Both Welsh and MM were taken to the State Police barracks to be interviewed. MM said Meyers often stays at her house and always carries a gun on him that he purchased in Hazleton. The night before the alleged murder, she and Meyers had been in Atlantic City, she told police. He dropped her off at her house around 8 p.m., then left to go to the Matulevich home.

She knew Meyers and Kassadey had been fighting lately because Kassadey was upset he was spending time with her, MM told police. Early the next morning, Meyers woke her up around 5:30 a.m.; he wasn't wearing shoes or a shirt and seemed panicked, she said. He told her he just left Kassadey's house and he wasn't sure if she was alive. Meyers described a bullet hole in the headboard of the bed, but said he didn't know what happened.

At one point, Meyers vomited and told MM he was going to jail. MM also told police Meyers' knees were scraped and bloody and she helped clean him up with a washcloth.

Meyers paced in MM's bedroom for a bit before they both laid down and went to sleep for a few hours, she said. When they woke around 10 a.m., Meyers, MM, and Welsh left the house and drove him to get a haircut. They were on their way back to drop Meyers off at his house when they learned the police were already there. Meyers requested the pair drop him off at the truck stop in Dorrance, MM told police.

Meyers was arraigned Saturday and taken to Luzerne County prison, where he remains locked up. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 7 at 9 a.m. in front of District Judge Michael Vough.

