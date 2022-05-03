Catawissa, Pa. — The acting deputy warden of the Northumberland County Prison was arrested Monday and charged with holding a gun to his girlfriend's head, police say.

David Allen McCoy, 62, had to be restrained and his firearm forcibly removed when Locust Township officers were called to his Catawissa-area home Monday night, charges state.

Locust Township Police Officer D.J. Spotts had been looking for McCoy after his girlfriend, Tracy Freese, called police to report he was missing around 8 p.m. He had left for a doctor's appointment that morning and she hadn't heard from him since 10 a.m., she told Spotts. His phone was still at the house, she added, and he was in poor health.

Spotts called McCoy's daughter and asked if she'd seen him, but she hadn't, according to the affidavit. She called back minutes later and said she and another sister had reportedly found their father along State Route 487 near his house, next to his crashed motorcycle in a driveway.

Two men helped McCoy take the motorcycle to his house along Krick Road, the daughter said.

Moments later, Feese called police again, allegedly saying McCoy was agitated, had been drinking, and had a gun. When Spotts and officers from the Ralpho Township Police Department arrived, she told them McCoy had gotten angry, pulled a handgun from his waistband, and pointed it at her head, arrest papers say.

McCoy reportedly ordered the officers off his property and fought them when they tried to take him into custody. They were able to disarm him of the .22 semi-automatic pistol that was tucked in his waistband and handcuff him before taking him to jail.

The gun had a round in the chamber and an additional eight rounds in the magazine, Spotts noted.

McCoy, who was named deputy warden in March, has been suspended, officials say. McCoy previously served as a Columbia County Jail corrections officer.

He was charged with terroristic threats and reckless endangerment. He was arraigned before District Magistrate Craig Long Tuesday morning on $100,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 17 at 2:15 p.m.

Docket sheet

