Annville, Pa. — The Pennsylvania department of Veterans Affairs has issued a warning about "pension poachers" who target veterans over the age of 65 or those with disabilities who may receive pension payments.

Pension poaching is the act of a scammer or dishonest financial planner trying to charge veterans or their advocates for help applying for military pensions.

A surge in poaching is likely after passage of the PACT Act, which expands VA health care and benefits to veterans who have been exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances.

The pension poaching scheme often involves acts such as advising claimants to hide their assets in trusts or annuity products, sometimes resulting in lost investments and fees paid to the advisor.

“Older veterans may be the prime target for scammers, but all veterans and their advocates should be vigilant when seeking assistance with benefits earned through military service,” said Joel Mutschler, director, DMVA Bureau of Veterans Programs, Initiatives, Reintegration, and Outreach. “The best way to avoid being scammed is for veterans to use an accredited veteran service officer when applying for benefits. These trusted counselors do not charge for their services, and always look after the best interest of veterans.”

The DMVA shared some tips to avoid PACT Act scams, and pension poaching scams in general:

Don't provide personal, medical, financial, or VA benefit information online or over the phone. Federal agencies won't contact you unless you make a request.

Don't click on internet ads or social media posts that seem suspicious.

Look for "https://" at the start of a website address. While it isn't a guarantee that a site is legitimate, the "https://" extension indicates that the connection is encrypted for added security.

Enable multi-factor authentication on internet accounts when possible.

Never share VA login information or deposit VA benefits directly into a third-party bank account unless the person is court-appointed or a VA fiduciary.

Work with veterans service providers you already know.

Report any suspected fraud to ftc.gov.

Veterans or their advocates should never pay for the following:

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and/or PA DMVA forms

Pension application fees

Restructuring assets in order to “qualify”

The promise of eligibility for a pension

Lump sum payment on a pension

There are approximately 200 veteran service officers in Pennsylvania who work within organizations such as the DMVA, county veterans affairs offices, and several veterans service organizations. Contact information for County Directors of Veterans Affairs as well as contact information for Veteran Service Officers can be found on DMVA’s website.

Pension scams should be reported by calling (717) 783-1944, emailing PAvets@attorneygeneral.gov, or submitting a complaint online at www.attorneygeneral.gov. You can also report any VA-related scam to the VA benefits hotline at 800-827-1000.

