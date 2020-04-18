Harrisburg, Pa. -- Department of Human Services ChildLine, a 24/7 hotline for reporting suspected child abuse or neglect, is staffed and ready to take calls. The DHS and PA Family Support Alliance have produced a joint video to help raise awareness for child abuse prevention and remind the public about the hotline--a valuable resource.

It's a necessary reminder: April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, a designation that's missing out on some attention amid the focus on COVID-19. During April, child welfare advocates ask all Pennsylvanians to learn the signs of potential abuse or neglect and, if they suspect abuse or neglect, call ChildLine.

“As we navigate this public health crisis and the necessary disruptions, we cannot lose sight of our obligation to do all we can to keep kids safe and prevent child abuse,” said Secretary Miller. “Life has changed, but we all can still do what we are able to look out for children in and around our lives. Whether it is a neighbor, family member, student, client, or someone you encounter in a store – if you suspect something is wrong, anyone can call ChildLine and make a report.”

ChildLine is available all day every day by calling 1-800-932-0313 and at www.KeepKidsSafe.pa.gov. Mandated reporters should use online reporting.

Although staff are largely teleworking from their homes, ChildLine response remains the same: supervisors are monitoring calls and assuring appropriate responses and assignments to county agencies to investigate all reports.

Since March 19, calls to ChildLine have ranged from a daily low of 287 calls to a high of 365 calls on weekdays. The number of calls on Saturdays and Sundays is lower – ranging from 138 to 169 calls per day.

These numbers represent a roughly 50% reduction in average daily calls to ChildLine since social-distancing measures were put into place. A reduced number of calls does not necessarily mean that abuse and neglect are not occurring.

One reason for the decreased call volume is school closures. In 2018, ChildLine received 39,040 reports, and at least a third of those were made by school employees.

Those who are not mandated reporters can make anonymous reports by phone. Reporters do not have to prove the abuse or neglect that they are reporting; child welfare and law enforcement professionals will investigate reported cases.

“Each and every one of us can play a role in protecting children from abuse or neglect. You do not have to be a mandated reporter to protect a child by making the call to ChildLine,” said Secretary Miller. “Making the call allows trained child welfare professionals and, if necessary, law enforcement to follow up, collect information, and determine if assistive services or other intervention is necessary.”

Signs of potential abuse or neglect can include:

Numerous and/or unexplained injuries or bruises

Chronic anxiety and feelings of inadequacy

Flinching or an avoidance to being touched

Poor impulse control

Demonstrating abuse behavior or language

Cruelty to animals or other people

Fear of a parent or caregiver

Changes in a child's behavior or mood

Noticeable changes in a child's weight or appearance that could suggest concerns with care

Significant changes in participation and engagement in activities

“Due to social distancing, children are not in school and that extra set of eyes from their teachers, bus drivers, daycare workers just isn’t there,” said Angela Liddle, President and CEO of the PA Family Support Alliance. “This is a very difficult time for parents, caregivers, and families who are dealing with an enormous amount of stress and that can lead to a higher risk for potential abuse," said Liddle.

"April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and we want to encourage everyone to check-in on the children in your life through virtual means with phone calls and video conferencing during this pandemic. If you suspect that something is wrong, please don’t hesitate and call ChildLine immediately. It’s more important than ever for all of us to come together and protect Pennsylvania’s children,” Liddle added.

Parents and families who are struggling during this time are encouraged to reach out for help. Pennsylvania has established a new Support and Referral Helpline which is staffed 24/7 by skilled case workers who can provide emotional support. The helpline can be accessed by calling 1-855-284-2494, or for TTY, 724-631-5600.

The 2-1-1 hotline is also available to connect people and families to local resources that can help.