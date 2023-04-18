Harrisburg, Pa. — A former corrections employee pleaded guilty to a felony count of institutional sexual assault last week.

Kimberly Danfelt, 53, of Huntingdon County, was charged in June 2022 for having sexual contact with an inmate at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) at Huntingdon, according to Attorney General Michelle Henry. Danfelt was the inmate’s supervisor at the facility’s garment factory.

“The defendant used her position of authority to brazenly engage in unlawful acts with an inmate,” said Henry.

The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections’ Bureau of Investigation and Intelligence investigated the incidents and produced video evidence of Danfelt and the inmate hugging, kissing, and participating in other inappropriate acts. Danfelt and the inmate also admitted to engaging in sexual acts at the facility.

Danfelt will be sentenced on July 20, according to a press release.

The Huntingdon County district attorney’s office referred the case to the Office of Attorney General. This case was prosecuted by Deputy Attorney General Philip McCarthy.

