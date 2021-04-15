Harrisburg, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry has announced that the state's unemployment compensation system will receive a much-needed upgrade this June, which will cause gaps in pay.

The announcement is intended to give Pennsylvanian's a chance to prepare for these disruptions.

The current mainframe legacy system is 40 years old, and the replacement should give Pennsylvanians faster and easier access to filing unemployment claims. The system upgrade is expected to launch on June 8.

"The new system will be easy to use, provide access to important information, and streamline the unemployment claim filing process for workers, employers, unemployment program staff, and third-party administrators," said Jennifer Berrier, Acting Secretary of the Pennsylania Department of Labor & Industry. "The pandemic stressed an already-antiquated IT platform and we look forward to improving the process so that out-of-work Pennsylvanians can focus their time and attention on finding a new job."

The new system will cover:

Unemployment Compensation

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation

Extended Benefits

Shared Work/Short-Time Compensation

Trade Readjustment Allowances

The new system and maintenance period will not affect federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

The new unemployment compensation system will have a new, more modern interface that more closely resembles mainstream websites. It will also provide more information and self-serve options, which will ideally reduce the number of calls placed to the unemployment compensation service center.

"Our goal is to modernize the overall process and make it easier for Pennsylvanians who file unemployment claims to receive the payments to which they are entitled," explained Berrier. "The hardworking team at L&I is committed to resolving issues as they arise and helping Pennsylvanians who need our services."

Though the new system is meant to be intuitive, the Department of Labor and Industry will provide user guides and live workshops with experts to help the public learn about the new system before it goes live. More information about the workshops will be made available in the coming weeks. An additional 500 to 1,000 customer service representatives and 180 interviewers will also be available to help during this transitional period.

Pennsylvanians filing for state unemployment benefits will need to use the new system to file weekly or biweekly claims. The new system will feature:

Filing a new or reopened claim

Accessing information about a claim

Filing an appeal

Checking the status of a payment

Using a dashboard to receive messages from staff

Options to receive communications electronically or by physical mail

Option for whether federal income tax is withheld

The current system only provides notices of separations, appeal hearing dates, and other correspondences on paper. The new system will save paper and postage and provide real-time information to users, providing greater oversight, faster response times, and more prompt communication about changes.