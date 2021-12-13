Harrisburg, Pa. -- According to the Wolf Administration, Pennsylvania's Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam will step down at the end of the year.

Wolf's prepared statement said, "I am proud to have worked with Acting Secretary Beam over the past several years, and the commonwealth has been fortunate to have had the benefit of her leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic – especially as the Department of Health oversaw a massive vaccine roll-out over the course of the past year."

Beam also released a statement saying, "Serving as Acting Secretary during such a critical time in public health has been the most humbling honor of my career. Under the governor’s leadership the administration has made critical strides in ensuring access to health care for all Pennsylvanians and in turn created a healthier, more equitable commonwealth for generations to come."

Just last week the Pa. Supreme Court overturned Beam's school mask mandate in favor of returning the decision making powers to local entities, saying the statewide masking order she had implemented was illegal.

Reasons for her departure were not given, though according to WGAL in Lancaster, she told staff within the PA Dept of Health that she wanted to spend more time with her family.

WGAL reported that the resignation was not connected to the Supreme Court's decision, according to a Wolf Administration spokesperson.

Wolf said that he will name Department of Health Executive Deputy Secretary Keara Klinepeter to serve as the new acting health secretary.