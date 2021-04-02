Uniontown, Pa. – After withholding public records from a Pennsylvania newspaper, the Department of Corrections was ordered by the Pa. Supreme Court to pay six-figure legal fees and a civil penalty, the Herald-Standard reported.

"I think it sends a message to government agencies in Pennsylvania and elsewhere in the country (that) if you ignore your basic duties under these open record laws, there are severe sanctions that can follow," Herald-Standard attorney Michael Joyce said in the paper's March 21 issue.

Six years ago the Herald-Standard, a family-owned newspaper in Uniontown, filed a Right-to-Know Law request with the DOC for information about inmate illnesses diagnosed at the State Correctional Institution at Fayette and other state prisons and communities in the area.

The paper didn't request identifying details about the inmates – only information in light of a report issued by the Abolitionist Law Center claiming a connection between prison illnesses and a Luzerne Township fly ash dump.

When the DOC denied the records request, the paper appealed to the Office of Open Records.

"An intermediary organization said we were entitled to the information, and yet the DOC didn’t comply," the paper said.

After a six year legal battle, Pa. Supreme Court justices recently ruled 6-1 in favor of the newspaper, saying that the DOC acted in "bad faith and willful and wanton behavior" by refusing to provide the requested public records.

"The decision upheld a 2018 ruling that the DOC should pay nearly $120,000 in legal fees to the newspaper's parent company, and assessed the state agency a $1,500 civic penalty," the paper said.

It marks the end of the longest running open records case in Pennsylvania history, according to Joyce.