Harrisburg, Pa. -- More than $10 million in funding through the HOME Investment Partnerships Program will support affordable housing projects throughout the state, which include new construction, building conversions, and repairs, according to the Wolf Administration.

The HOME program provides federal funding to local governments so that they may expand and preserve affordable housing. The funds are distributed each year by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“Being able to provide affordable, safe, and livable spaces for lower-income Pennsylvanians across the commonwealth remains a high priority for my administration. Especially as Pennsylvanians continue to feel the financial impact of the COVID-19 public health crisis, ensuring that there are good housing options for those who need it is critical,” Gov. Tom Wolf said.

“HOME funding helps individuals acquire and preserve reliable and safe housing and ensures that opportunity is available to any eligible Pennsylvania homeowner or renter,” he continued.

“Nothing is more important than having a place to call home,” State Representative Scott Conklin of Centre County said. “This funding helps families and individuals here locally and across our state with reliable, safe housing, including those who have been adversely impacted financially due to the current pandemic.”

Funding distributed in our area includes:

Centre County

State College Borough was approved for $280,000 to acquire, renovate, and sell a single property to one low-income household, administered by the borough.

Columbia County

Columbia County was approved for $1,926,679 to rehabilitate and convert a church in Bloomsburg into nine units of affordable rental housing for individuals or families at or below 50 percent of the median family income.

Lycoming County

South Williamsport Borough was approved for $500,000 for the rehabilitation of nine existing owner-occupied homes to be administered by the SEDA-Council of Governments.

Northumberland County

The City of Sunbury was approved for $500,000 to rehabilitate nine owner-occupied homes to be administered by the SEDA-Council of Governments.

Milton Borough was approved for $500,000 for the rehabilitation of nine existing owner-occupied homes to be administered by the SEDA-Council of Governments.

Union County

Union County was approved for $500,000 to rehabilitate 15 owner-occupied homes to be administered by the Union County Housing Authority.