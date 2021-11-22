Harrisburg, Pa. -The Department of Agriculture wants Pennsylvanians to stay local when it comes to feeding their families over the holidays.

"As we share in day of thanks and giving, let us show gratitude to the farmers and agriculture workers who make it possible for food to reach our dinner tables this holiday season," said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. "Shopping locally and looking for items with the PA Preferred logo is a great way to directly say 'thank you' while giving back to the farmers and local businesses who supply our dinner tables every day of the year."

PA Preferred® is a statewide marketing program providing farmers and agribusinesses with a brand identity for the products they grow and produce. By looking for the PA Preferred logo, consumers can easily identify and purchase locally grown and processed items, directly supporting Pennsylvania farmers and agribusinesses.

According to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Survey, Pennsylvania ranks third in the nation for the number of farms that sell directly to consumers. Consumers can shop from more than 6,400 farms with on-farm sales and participate in agritourism activities at more than 700 farms operating pick your own pumpkins and Christmas trees this holiday season.

Foods found in a traditional Thanksgiving meal are produced and harvested abundantly by Pennsylvania farmers, including more than six million turkeys, 100 million pounds of pumpkins, and 160 million pounds of potatoes annually.

Pennsylvanians can find Pennsylvania products by:

Donating to a local food bank helps families in need and supports agriculture. Find an organization in your area and learn how to volunteer or donate at agriculture.pa.gov/foodsecurity.

To find more ways to support Pennsylvania agriculture and buy local, visit papreferred.com.