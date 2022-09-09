DEP has upped its consumer rebates for electric vehicles, with a focus on working-class households.

As of September 1, the DEP 2022-2023 Alternative Fuel Vehicle Rebate program is offering Pennsylvanians a bigger rebate for the purchase of a new or used battery electric car or truck.

The amount has increased from $750 to $2,000 or $3,000, depending on household income. The program also lowered the household income levels eligible for a rebate. For example, a family of two with an income of $69,000 is eligible for a $2,000 rebate for a battery electric vehicle.

A family of four with an income of $55,500 is eligible for a $3,000 rebate. With a total of $2 million available, the rebate program aims to help get about 1,000 more electric vehicles on the road in Pennsylvania. The program was established by state law in 2004 and is funded by the utilities gross receipts tax.

The Driving PA Forward DC Fast Charging Grants program awarded $3.4 million in Pennsylvania Volkswagen settlement funds to projects that will install 54 DC fast chargers in 16 high-traffic locations in 12 counties—all south of north central Pa. DC fast chargers can charge a battery electric vehicle to 80 percent in 20 to 60 minutes.

The majority of the projects will help build out electric vehicle corridors across Pennsylvania, where charging stations are available every 50 miles. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is heading up development of these corridors and other charging networks across the state, using National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure funding.

Battery electric vehicle registrations in Pennsylvania more than doubled from March 2020 to March 2022, from 11,343 to 23,689 registrations.

