Harrisburg, Pa. – Those opposed to the construction of a Natural Gas Pipeline slated to go through Clinton, Columbia, Lycoming, Luzerne, Schuyllkill, and Wyoming county can file an appeal with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

On Nov. 7, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) published a notice informing the public of the right to appeal the DEP's issuance of a Section 401 Water Quality Certification and related permits for the Leidy South Natural Gas Pipeline Project. The pipeline is intended to go through Clinton, Columbia, Lycoming, Luzerne, Schuylkill, and Wyoming Counties.

The notice states:

“Any person aggrieved by this action may file a petition for review pursuant to Section 19(d) of the Federal Natural Gas Act, 15 U.S.C.A. § 717r(d), with the Office of the Clerk, United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, 21400 U.S. Courthouse, 601 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106-1790 as provided by law.

This paragraph does not, in and of itself, create a right of appeal beyond that permitted by applicable statutes and decisional law. Important legal rights are at stake, so you should show this document to a lawyer promptly.”

To read more information about the permits granted for the Leidy South Pipeline project, refer to pages 6,319 through 6,322 of the Pennsylvania Bulletin.