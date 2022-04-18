Harrisburg, Pa. -- The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is providing $2.1 million in grant funding across the state to speed up the transition to electric vehicles.

DEP's Alternative Fuels Incentive grants will provide 99 electric vehicles across the state, as well as fund related projects.

The Alternative Fuels Incentive Grant program is intended to help municipalities, businesses, and nonprofits replace gasoline and diesel fueled vehicles with electric, renewable natural gas, compressed natural gas, ethanol, biodiesel, or propane fueled vehicles. It also contributes to installing fueling equipment for alternative fuel vehicles.

Switching to zero or low emission fuels can help lower levels of air pollutants like nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide, particulate matter, volatile organic compounds, and carbon dioxide.

This round of grant funding went to 13 municipalities and businesses to help with 15 projects. The projects are anticipated to reduce gasoline use by 478,000 gallons per year; reduce nitrogen oxide emissions by 6,429 kilograms; and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 2,642 metric tons per year.

Grants in the north central Pa. region include:

$300,000 to MJ Transport Logistics in Centre County for eight compressed natural gas tractor trailers to haul waste from transfer stations to the landfill

$7,500 to Lycoming County towards an electric car

Additional grants in other areas include:

$45,000 to Allegheny County for four electric pickup trucks and two electric cars for county police, park rangers, and facilities management

$7,500 to Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority towards an electric car

$215,000 to Middletown Township in Bucks County to install four public electric car chargers

$30,000 to Francis J. Palo, Inc. in Clarion County to convert four F-150 pickup trucks to use compressed natural gas

$36,153 to Aqua Pennsylvania in Delaware County towards five electric cars for customer service personnel

$300,000 to Delaware County towards 69 electric cars for county departments, including 29 for the new health department

$300,000 to Delaware County to install 22 dual-plug electric vehicle charging stations (44 chargers)

$300,000 to Chestnut Valley Landfill in Fayette County towards right compressed natural gas garbage trucks

$75,000 to Scranton in Lackawanna County towards 10 electric cars for code enforcement officers

$45,642 to Scranton to install 10 electric vehicle chargers

$300,000 to Amazon Logistics in Luzerne County towards 10 renewable natural gas tractor trailers to move items from a factory/warehouse to Hazleton Fulfillment Center

$100,000 to HE Rohrer in Perry county towards the purchase of an electric school bus

$45,000 to AAA Club Alliance in Philadelphia County towards the purchase of six electric cars

