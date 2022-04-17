DEP alert: radioactive gauge is missing
Norristown, Pa. — A gauge containing radioactive material has gone missing near Philadelphia and now the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is asking for the public's help in finding it.
The missing portable nuclear gauge contains sealed sources of radioactive material that belongs to KAKS and Company of Harleysville, PA.
Anyone who finds the gauge should not handle it directly, but rather maintain distance, limit time of proximity, and immediately contact local authorities or the DEP’s Southeast Regional Office at 484-250-5900. A trained individual will recover the gauge.
“It is critical for anyone who has information about the lost nuclear gauge to contact local authorities or DEP,” DEP Bureau of Radiation Protection Director David Allard said. “As long as the device is not tampered with or damaged, it presents no hazard to public safety.”
The gauge had been secured in a vehicle stolen in Philadelphia. When the vehicle was recovered, the gauge was no longer inside and may have been discarded. If the gauge is badly damaged or was struck by a vehicle, there is potential for damage to the radioactive source and spread of contamination.
KAKS and Company is licensed by DEP to possess and use the gauge. This type of nuclear gauge is commonly used to evaluate the properties of building and road-bed materials at construction sites throughout the commonwealth. The radioactive material contained within the gauge is believed to be in a safe, shielded position. However, it may have been damaged after the theft of the vehicle.
The nuclear density gauge is a Troxler Model 3440, serial number 31109. The gauge is yellow in color and about the size of a shoe box, with an electronic keypad and a metal rod extending from the top surface. The Troxler gauge contains approximately 8 millicuries of Cesium-137 and 40 millicuries of Americium-241. The radioactive material is in a double encapsulated source capsule within the device to protect its integrity.
For more information on DEP’s Bureau of Radiation Protection, visit their website.
Tags
NCPA Staff
This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
MOST POPULAR
-
Teen is charged with sending sexually-explicit videos and pictures
-
Update: cause of death revealed for individual found on Susquehanna University campus
-
The Blue Collar Bookseller review: Pennsylvania diners
-
Williamsport man charged with 50 counts of child pornography following police investigation
-
Local football legend, Gary Brown, passes away
-
Man charged for staging fake abduction of friend at Walmart in Snyder County
-
Dog excrement sparks physical fight between two in Union County
-
Williamsport Police hoping to identify hit and run suspect
-
The Blue Collar Bookseller review: April is National Poetry Month
-
Gun threat leads to arrest in Williamsport
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Afternoon Update
What's happening today? Here's your update!
Daily Obits
Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.
Jobs
Get the latest Job listings in your email! Sign up today!
Morning Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter?
NCPA Community Events
Get a weekly list of events happening in North Central Pa.!
NCPA Giveaways
Sign Up to be eligible for our weekly Giveaways!