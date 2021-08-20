Harrisburg, Pa. – Denton Hill State Park has been a fixture in Potter County for many decades. A former ski resort, it is now owned by the commonwealth and is part of the 121 state parks operated by the Pa. Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR).

Martin Causer (R-Cameron/McKean/Potter) and Clint Owlett (Tioga/Bradford/Potter), said they plan to continue advocating for operating a downhill ski and four-season recreation center at the park.

The Pa. Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) has been looking since April for a concessionaire to lease the property, make necessary improvements to current infrastructure to reopen downhill skiing at the park, and develop four-season recreation opportunities there.

DCNR confirmed Tuesday it received no bids for its initial proposal by the deadline last month.

“This is disappointing news obviously, but it doesn’t change what we know about the immense potential that exists for skiing and other outdoor activities at Denton Hill State Park,” the lawmakers said in a joint statement.

“Our kids and families need this. Our communities need this. Our tourism industry needs this. We are not giving up on Denton Hill and encourage DCNR to do the same," they said.

Causer and Owlett both agreed they are encouraged by DCNR’s plan to talk with parties that had expressed some interest in the project to learn more about their reasons for not submitting a bid.

The agency also indicated plans to engage in additional advertising and industry outreach, as well as a vendor forum, in advance of issuing a second solicitation for bids.

“Last week, we talked about the beauty of public-private partner relationships and the need for government to serve in a customer service role,” Owlett said.

“It is incumbent upon DCNR to do all it can to facilitate a partnership that will support the state’s goals and the vendor’s goals, and most importantly to ensure this valuable recreational opportunity is realized for residents of the Northern Tier and beyond," said Owlett.

Causer and Owlett both agreed it is important for DCNR to move as quickly as possible on the next solicitation.