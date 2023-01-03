NWS - HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK - Jan 2020.jpg

According to the National Weather Service, dense fog is blanketing the area, which may impact morning travel. The advisory is as follows:

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service State College PA
221 AM EST Tue Jan 3 2023

Warren-McKean-Potter-Elk-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Clearfield-
Northern Centre-Southern Centre-Cambria-Blair-Huntingdon-Mifflin-
Juniata-Somerset-Bedford-Fulton-Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-
Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour-
Northumberland-Columbia-
Including the cities of Warren, Bradford, Coudersport, St. Marys,
Ridgway, Emporium, Renovo, DuBois, Clearfield, Philipsburg,
State College, Johnstown, Altoona, Huntingdon, Mount Union,
Lewistown, Mifflintown, Somerset, Bedford, McConnellsburg,
Mansfield, Wellsboro, Trout Run, Laporte, Lock Haven,
Williamsport, Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Danville, Sunbury,
Shamokin, Bloomsburg, and Berwick

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and leave
plenty of distance ahead of you.

