A demolition of the collapsed structure is currently underway and is expected to be complete by Wednesday morning. PennDOT will then move toward reopening the interstate.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg traveled to Philadelphia Tuesday to visit the site of the collapse of a section of I-95 as repair efforts continue.

Federal government funds have been issued for the emergency, and any future costs will be reimbursed as needed, according to Buttigieg.

"There's what's called the quick release funding, which we can turn around very quickly when there's a specific request upfront funding, and then there's reimbursements that we provide for the costs that are incurred here. And, again, there's no question in my mind that all of the resources depend on needs federally will be available," he said.

The emergency is necessary to address quickly as the interstate serves as a "key corridor for the movement of goods and people," Buttigieg said.

Buttigieg stressed the important role of PennDOT and first responders. "I want to praise first responders who have not only been part of the immediate effort to contain and respond to the fire, but are now spread out throughout the zone where there are detours helping to safely accommodate and redirect the traffic," he said.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.