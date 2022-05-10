Williamsport Pa. — Attorney General Josh Shapiro and State Representative Austin Davis made a campaign stop at the Williamsport Young Men’s Democratic Club May 7 to push for a “united” Democratic ticket come November’s general election.

One of the main topics of the rally was to push Davis, who is running against fellow State Rep. Brian Sims and banker Ray Sosa, as Shapiro’s chosen candidate for lieutenant governor. Shapiro doesn’t face a primary challenger.

“Send a ticket forward that’s united, that’s ready to fight, that’s ready to win here in Pennsylvania,” Davis said.

Shapiro said that the crowd had to make sure to “vote twice, once for Josh and once for Austin.”

“Having Austin Davis by my side as lieutenant governor is going to help us not just win an election, but govern effectively,” Shapiro said.

Both candidates also reiterated their support for maintaining current Pennsylvania abortion law after the recent United States Supreme Court leak.

“[Pennsylvania is] ground zero for the fight for our democracy and for the fight to protect women’s right-to-choose,” Davis said.

“We can no longer take for granted that somebody in D.C.—a president, a court, a congress—is going to defend a woman’s right-to-choose.”

Shapiro then said he would veto any bill that looked to ban or restrict abortion.

“My opponent they’ll sign it into law,” Shapiro said, “I will invite all of you to be there when I veto that bill.”

Shapiro also talked about the importance in defending voting rights and access.

Shapiro said that as attorney general, he won 43 lawsuits from the Trump administration to uphold the 2020 presidential election, but that the GOP didn’t stop with the 2020 election. They went on to pass increasingly restrictive voting laws in states like Georgia and Texas.

“Here in Pennsylvania [those bills] didn’t become law, because we had a governor that vetoed them,” Shapiro said, “we must never lose that veto pen.”

Shapiro said that “extremists” in the legislator made it necessary to provide a check on the legislature.

“I think that they are wildly out of touch with where the majority of Pennsylvanians are,” said Shapiro.

Shapiro said that he and Davis would “always protect your right to vote.”

Shapiro and Davis then went on to the need for rebuilding bipartisan consensus in the state after a question from the audience.

“We should all stand behind the idea of protecting our freedoms and democracy,” Shapiro said, “we should be dealing with concreter facts not conspiracy theories.”

Shapiro said he needs a lieutenant governor that’s “respected by both sides” and “isn’t going to throw bombs.”

Davis said he was the only member of the minority party in the general assembly that has gotten bills out of committee on onto the floor.

“A lot of it is figuring out where we can compromise,” Davis said, “that takes listening sometimes more then talking.”

Davis said the problem is a culture in Harrisburg that’s focused on “soundbites” instead of delivering results.

Shapiro said that he’s always been able to find ways to work with those he’s disagreed with and that when elected to office “you have a responsibility to try to find common ground with people.”

Shapiro also said that he was committed to increasing police funding. He said that Pennsylvania is currently short 1,229 municipal police officers and “hundreds more” state troopers.

“We need to have improved training for police officers to ensure that they’re learning to do their job in a way that doesn’t put them in conflict with the community, but in consort with the community,” Shapiro said.

