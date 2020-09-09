Williamsport, Pa. -- Beginning on September 4, Jackie Baker, Democratic candidate for Pennsylvania's 23rd Senate District, was joined by Airneezer Page and Amanda Waltman, two House candidates, for a tour of the District.

The group started in Picture Rocks Borough, then traveled on a whistle-stop tour through Hughesville, Muncy, Montgomery, South Williamsport, Duboistown, Jersey Shore, Newberry, Garden View, Fairlawn, Montoursville, and then Williamsport.

Ms. Baker, a former teacher, decided to run for the Senate because she wished to help create changes in the government. Her main focus is on legislation that will support rural communities with new opportunities.

“The American Dream is out of reach for too many families,” said Ms. Baker, “We need to fund job training and opportunities, return jobs to rural Pennsylvania and make sure our students have the best education so they can compete for the great jobs we will create.”

Airneezer Page and Amanda Waltman have shown similar enthusiasm for bringing rural and working-class concerns to Harrisburg.

“It is time for us to have representation that understands what it feels like to live with systemic racism,” said Ms. Page, “We need diversity in our representatives and equity in our systems. Criminal and justice reform must be a top priority.”

On Saturday the candidates joined the "Row the Vote" event, a road and river trip down the Susquehanna River to Harrisburg.