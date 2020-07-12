Lock Haven -- On July 1, Joe Waltz and Margie Brown, Democratic candidates for the Pennsylvania House and Senate respectively, celebrated the opening of their new shared campaign headquarters in Lock Haven.

Dozens of people stopped by during the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony while many more watched through a Facebook live stream.

The event featured the ribbon cutting, a brief speech by Waltz, light refreshments, and face masks supplied at the door.

Waltz thanked all the volunteers who cleaned, decorated and prepared the office for the grand opening. He also encouraged people to get involved in the campaign.

“Now that we have a nice office, and now that we have a large enough office that we can follow social distancing protocol, we need help. We need people to come in and volunteer their time, whether it’s an hour, whether it’s five hours, whether it’s 10 minutes a day for a week,” Waltz said, before explaining why people have a vested interest in his campaign.

Waltz also added:

“My name is on the ballot, but let’s be honest, I’m not the only one in this room that’s running for office. Every single one of you right here, right now, in this room, is also running for office. Everybody in 76th District is also running for office,” he explained. “I feel that at this point in my life, I have so much in common with everybody…. When I win, you’re going to win. When I go to Harrisburg, you’re going to go to Harrisburg. And due to all of the common life stories, the common life experiences we have, I will simply be your voice in Harrisburg. My idea of a ‘politician’ is not to be a representative; it’s to be a helper…. I don’t care if you’re young or old, I don’t care if you’re a man or a woman, I don’t care what race, I don’t care what religion, I don’t care who you love ... If you call me, if you walk in my office, if you send me an email, at the moment I answer that phone, at the moment I open that email, at the moment you walk in that door -- you are a constituent. I don’t care if you're a Republican, Democrat, other; you’re a constituent. And that’s the kind of representative I want to be.”

Margie Brown also briefly addressed attendees, saying, “I was born and raised in rural Pennsylvania and I feel like we have been left behind for far too long. We need legislators who will fight for rural Pennsylvania. We need broadband access for both education and telemedicine. We need better hospitals; we need more hospitals…. And we also need to support our small businesses. Rural Pennsylvania just needs more.”

The office is located at 108 Bellefonte Ave. and is open to anyone who is interested in learning about the candidates, getting yard signs, volunteering, or registering to vote.

Office hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday from July 1 through the November 3 election.

To learn more about Joe Waltz’s campaign, visit www.ElectJoeWaltz.com. For broader information about Clinton County Democrats, contact Rose Reeder, Clinton County Democratic Chairwoman, at ClintonCountyPaDemocrats@gmail.com, or visit www.ClintonCountyPaDemocrats.com.