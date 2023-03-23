Williamsport, Pa. — A man was jailed after allegedly selling crack to an informant twice over a four-day span in March.

Investigators watched as Naceem Hazir Campfield, 27, of Williamsport allegedly delivered crack to the informant on March 10 and then again on March 14, on the 600 block of Wildwood Boulevard.

After contacting Campfield, the informant completed the exchange using marked bills, according to the affidavit.

During the March 14 transaction, Campfield also provided the informant with methamphetamine, police said.

Campfield was charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and two counts of criminal use of a communication facility. Both are felonies.

Campfield will appear before Judge Aaron Biichle on March 30 for a preliminary hearing. He is being held on $85,000 monetary bail.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.