Shamokin, Pa. — A pizza delivery driver suffered a broken nose, facial lacerations, a broken finger, and a concussion after being assaulted near her work.

The driver was punched in the head multiple times before being body slammed to the ground, police said. A witness identified Brianna Marie Ortega and Alyssa Paul as the aggressors in the incident that took place on Oct. 14 near the 500 block of S. Market Street in Shamokin.

The confrontation started after the delivery driver said she was cut off in traffic by the 20-year-old Paul near Walmart. The accuser and Paul, who had both gotten out of their vehicles, argued before the 22-year-old Ortega assaulted her, police said.

The delivery driver was taken to a hospital by EMS after providing a statement to police. A witness who lived across the street from the incident confirmed Ortega and Paul assaulted the accuser.

Ortega was identified by pink hair, police said. Officer Tyler Bischof said he was familiar with Ortega from past run-ins in police.

Bischof said several people witnessed the assault and used cell phones to record it.

Ortega and Paul were charged with first-degree felony aggravated assault, simple assault, criminal mischief, and harassment. No bail was listed for Ortega or Paul, who are scheduled to appear before Judge John Gembic on Dec. 13 for preliminary hearings.

Brianna Ortega docket sheet

Alyssa Marie Paul docket sheet

