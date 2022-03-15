Williamsport, Pa. - Two Kentucky men were indicted by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to transport 30 stolen catalytic converters from Kentucky and Ohio to State College, Pa.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Jose William Perez Felipe, age 25, and Wilber Sori San Miguel age 31, both of Louisville, Kentucky, were indicted on March 10.

The indictment alleges that between November 29, 2021 and December 2, 2021, Perez Felipe and San Miguel unlawfully agreed to transport stolen catalytic converters from Kentucky to New York where the valuable metals contained inside them, including rhodium, palladium, and platinum, were to be extracted, said U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus.

Catalytic converters on the underside of vehicles help reduce emissions. But according to a recent NPR report, and increased PSP reports, rising prices for some metals has led to an increase in thefts.

According to the indictment, Felipe and Miguel received additional stolen catalytic converters in Ohio. They also stopped in State College, where they stole six more catalytic converters from Penn State University vans parked in a campus parking garage and from box trucks at two businesses in State College.

The indictment alleges that they used a reciprocating saw to cut the converters from the vehicles. Authorities said the defendants were found sleeping inside a green Ford van parked in the PSU garage and the van contained approximately 30 stolen catalytic converters.

The indictment alleges that the 30 stolen catalytic converters recovered from the van had a value of approximately $90,000.

The case was investigated by the FBI, the State College Police Department, and the Pennsylvania State University Police Department, according to a news release from the Department of Justice. Assistant U.S. Attorney George J. Rocktashel is prosecuting the case.

According to Gurganus, if convicted, the maximum penalty under federal law for these offenses is 20 years in prison, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.



