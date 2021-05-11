Williamsport, Pa. – A Hughesville man charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana says his Constitutional rights were violated by the state police.

"Even if the stop of the vehicle was proper, the warrantless search was improper," Lycoming County Assistant Public Defender Jessica Feese said in an April 27 motion.

Feese's client, Joseph G. Clements, 39, of Hughesville, was stopped by state police at Montoursville Trooper Garrett Shnyder while driving on U.S. 15 South on Sept. 29, 2020.

"The Defendant asserts that Trooper Shnyder lacked probable cause to stop his vehicle," Feese said.

Shnyder reportedly queried the vehicle registration and saw that there was an active bench warrant out of Snyder County for the vehicle's registered owner, Clements.

The trooper didn't articulate any other reason to believe that Clements was in the car, Feese said.

Similarly, the trooper had no reason to suspect that the vehicle violated any traffic laws, according to Feese.

"The Defendant was removed from the vehicle and acknowledged he was aware that a warrant had been issued for his arrest. When asked whether there was anything illegal in the vehicle, the Defendant said there was marijuana under the driver's seat," Feese said.

Shnyder put Clements in the back of his patrol car, searched Clements' vehicle and found a small amount of marijuana and a black scale, according to the motion.

Feese said that warrantless search was improper because no exigent circumstances were present.

"...The inherent mobility of a car, without more, is insufficient to create the exigency needed to justify a warrantless probable cause search," Feese said.

Clements is charged with one misdemeanor count each of marijuana - small amount personal use and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

Assistant District Attorney Eric A. Williams is prosecuting the case against Clements on behalf of the Commonwealth.

Williams has not yet filed a response to Feese's motion.

Arguments in the matter are scheduled for July 2 before President Judge Nancy L. Butts.

