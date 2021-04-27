Williamsport, Pa. – The attorney for a juvenile charged as an adult with attempted homicide claims police coerced his client's statements and searched his home without a warrant.

Nigel Staten-Chambers, 17, is accused by Williamsport Police of firing five rounds from a pistol at an Old School Pizza delivery driver in the 900 block of Market Street around 11 p.m. on Nov. 21.

In motions recently filed in the Lycoming County Common Pleas Court, attorney Donald Martino said that police conducted a warrantless search of his client's home on Dec. 1.

According to a report by Officer Joshua Bell, a firearm was found under a stack of mattresses in Staten-Chambers' house after he was taken into custody "without incident" in a parked car outside.

Martino said that the home shouldn't have been searched without a warrant because it posed no safety threat to officers conducting an arrest of a subject in a vehicle.

After Staten-Chambers was taken to police headquarters on Dec. 1, Agent Frederick Miller and others questioned him without a parent after he invoked his right to counsel, Martino said.

Staten-Chambers voluntarily spoke to police in the presence of his mother for about 20 minutes before both requested to end the interview and consult an attorney, Martino said.

"The officers conducting the interview ended the interview at that time and exited the interview room informing Mr. Staten-Chambers again that he was not free to leave because he was under arrest and that he would be taken before a Magistrate for Preliminary Arraignment within a couple of hours," Martino wrote.

Shortly thereafter, Staten-Chambers' mother left the interview room.

Once Staten-Chambers was alone, two other officers, including Agent Frederick Miller, entered and began asking him questions again, Martino said. Martino's motion doesn't indicate the identity of the second officer.

The officers told the juvenile that they weren't able to question him about any crime he may have been involved with due to his and his mother's requests not to speak further with police.

"Instead the officers purported to question Mr. Staten-Chambers about crimes he had information about. However, during this questioning, Mr. Staten-Chambers made several incriminating statements," Martino said.

Juveniles are given additional protections when courts weigh the validity of their confessions. The Pennsylvania Superior Court previously ruled that a juvenile's confession was coerced when police interrogated him outside the presence of his parents.

"Mr. Staten-Chambers invoked his right to counsel in the presence of a parent and was subsequently reinterrogated within no more than an hour in the same room without a parent by two (2) different officers," Martino said.

On March 12, First Assistant District Attorney Martin Wade declined Martino's informal request not to use statements from the second interview in court, which Martino said prompted him to file the motion.

"The law clearly prohibits the Commonwealth from introducing Mr. Staten-Chambers' statements made during this second interview," Martino said.

Nigel Staten-Chambers, who turns 18 tomorrow, has been confined to the Lycoming County Prison since Dec. 1 without bail.

President Judge Nancy Butts is scheduled to hear arguments in the suppression matter on May 4.

