Montoursville, Pa. — More charges were filed against a man after he attempted to pull away from a state trooper in court.

Mark Taylor Kuntz begin to punch himself after an arraignment in front of Judge Gary Whiteman on June 3, Trooper Matthew Baux said. After pulling away from troopers who tried to stop him, the 32-year-old Kuntz pulled Trooper Julio Sura into a wall, Baux added.

Related reading: Argument over finances allegedly ends with strangulation

The weight of both men damaged the wall, according to the complaint. Troopers were able to restrain Kuntz against a table before sitting him back into a chair.

Staff at UPMC Williamsport cleared Kuntz, who had an active arrest warrant, the morning of the hearing, police said. After being processed at the Montoursville barracks, troopers took Kuntz to Whiteman’s for an arraignment on charges that included strangulation.

Related reading: Man accused of endangering woman with car set to plead guilty

At the conclusion of the hearing Kuntz allegedly started to act out, striking himself before troopers intervened.

Kuntz new charges included institutional vandalism, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct. All are misdemeanors.

Bail was set at $10,000 unsecured by Judge Whiteman, who will oversee Kuntz’s preliminary hearing on July 17.

Kuntz was charged with strangulation, endangering the welfare of children, simple assault, and harassment at the beginning of June. Bail was initially denied, but changed to $50,000 monetary during a hearing on June 19.

Kuntz was unable to post the amount. He is currently being held at the Lycoming County Prison.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.