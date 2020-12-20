Allegany Township, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police at Coudersport are investigating a rubbish-scattering incident in Allegany Township.

The victim is listed as Amanda Silsby, 39, of the 2000 block of Peet Brook Road, Allegany Township, Potter County.

Trooper Marshall Bower said "an unknown individual(s) placed a cardboard box filled with butchered deer parts next to the mail box at the above mentioned residence."

The incident occurred between 4 p.m. and 8:27 p.m. on Dec. 14.

Anyone with information is urged to contact PSP Coudersport at 814-274-8690.