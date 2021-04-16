On Tuesday, Lycoming County Commissioners voted to remove two job functions from the office of Lycoming County Controller Krista Rogers, the county’s independently elected fiscal officer, and reclassify them back under their control at the office of budget and finance.

Rogers made it clear at Tuesday’s county commissioners meeting they have no authority to arbitrarily remove these functions from her office, based on section 1705 of the county code, amended by the state legislature on Oct. 24, 2018., which states these particular financial roles are to remain independent in the office of county controller.

According to minutes from the commissioner’s meeting on May 9, 2019, a motion was made by Commissioner Rick Mirabito, seconded by Commissioner Tony R. Mussare, approved 3-0 along with former Commissioner Jack McKernan, to officially remove both position and role of accounts payable, and other financial roles in compliance with the changes mandated by the state in the county code, which outlines how the county is governed.

The personnel action was then finalized by the county salary board, of which Rogers is a member.

“Two years ago, [Rogers] argued that the now transferred functions should be placed under her jurisdiction...with the expectation that the transfer would be seamless and have no effect on county government and county taxpayers. Plainly put, that expectation has not been fulfilled, despite the two years the Controller has had to absorb the functions and debug any problems,” according to a statement released by the commissioners Thursday afternoon.

“...that action was taken through the salary board to completely transfer them to my office...the commissioners voted to do that...everything was working by the law,” Rogers said.

Scott Metzger, current chair of the board of commissioners, was not in office at the time.

“Thirteen months ago, I provided a memo of understanding for their approval, at their request, and they never responded,” Rogers noted, in response to changes in the county code made by the state.

"We didn't need to sign anything as the law is clear what each elected official is responsible for, the commissioners do not have this type of agreement with any other elected row officer,” according to Rogers, who has been county controller since 2004.

But in NorthcentralPa.com’s meeting with all three commissioners, they claimed Rogers office of consistent irregularities which has caused them much ire, in defense of their Tuesday vote.

“It just builds up,” said Commissioner Scott Metzger.

“The transferred functions that were not competently handled by the Controller will now be done well and timely,” press release from the commissioners continued.

Rogers countered. “They are trying to create a shadow government to control county finances...if they do this, does that mean they can take staff from the district attorney, create their own law office? Take staff from the coroner, create their own morgue? Take staff from the sheriff, create their own police department?,” Rogers said.

Commissioner Rick Mirabito said they “offered support, she rejected.”

“That is what they are saying they can do: If they don't like what an elected official is doing, they can take employees, create their own departments or authorities. That means they have full and total control, without question, over county finances,” Rogers continued.

“If this is a power grab, we would not have given them [to Rogers],” said Commissioner Mirabito, who originally voted to finalize the personnel action in conjunction with state changes to the county code.

The commissioner’s claim Rogers refused to file 1095 forms, which Rogers says is not part of what her office does. In an email provided by commissioners from Rogers, she said “this information is not tracked in our financial system...a plan should be made this is outside of the controller’s office as we do not have the information or tracking capability to complete. We would be happy to audit if needed.”

Rogers said “the filing had absolutely nothing to do with my department. It has nothing to do with financial records.”

Rogers claims she has emails going back to 2017 saying it was up to commissioners to fix this issue before the county dropped the ball.

“That is a Human Resource function, not financial,” Rogers said. “They are trying to take responsibility from the controller which does not belong to them,” Rogers went on.

“They acknowledged they would follow the law...they have not made it easy for me,” Rogers said.