Williamsport, Pa. — A special city council meeting was held Tuesday to review bids on historic City Hall, and to allow members of the community to weigh in on the possible sale of the building.

City Hall was officially listed for sale in February. City government has operated out of Trade and Transit Centres I and II along West Third Street since vacating the building two years ago after roof leaks and a burst pipe forced them out.

Dozens of residents and stakeholders shared their thoughts with the administration and city council members about the location of city government. After a discussion on what action should be taken regarding the bids, council decided to hold off until their next meeting, scheduled for Sept. 14.

“The consensus is not to sell, but there’s good arguments on both sides,” said Council President Adam Yoder, who agreed with Councilman Eric Beiter that it’s best to be patient and continue to weigh the options. Council Vice-President Bonnie Katz said “nobody knows where City Hall is right now,” and that she would prefer day-to-day business be re-organized back to the historic structure next to Bullfrog Brewery.

Council members Randy Allison and Liz Miele said they want more time to fully “digest” the issue.

“The whole process has been confusing,” said Miele, finance committee chair. Miele, who recently ended her bid for city controller, stated her belief that the Slaughter administration has “no interest” in returning to the currently condemned building.

Noting he understood and respected the historical significance of the building, Councilman Jon Mackey said to keep it will mean significant “cost to the city.” Councilman Vince Pulizzi, a businessman, agreed with the council membrers who don’t want to leave city hall, and repeated many of Mackey’s concerns. Pulizzi went a step further by saying a tax increase will eventually be needed to generate the funds necessary to renovate and maintain the building, built in 1891.

Vested interests

Jason Fink, President/CEO, Williamsport Lycoming Chamber of Commerce, found points to agree with on both sides. Urging council to “step back” and make certain they have a plan, Fink suggested the building is better-served being privately-owned.

“The property is in sad shape,” Fink said. “I have concerns about the long-term capabilities of the city to maintain the structure.”

Managing the marketing and sale of the property, Tiffany Cioffi of Fish Real Estate said since February there have been 10 showings of the property, and “quite a bit of other random interest.” It was noted that if the city decides to sell, there’s an obligation to choose the highest responsive bidder on the property which requires an undetermined amount of money, in the millions, for rehabilitation.

The bids received thus far are from JBAS Realty LLC ($555,500); Tim Butters ($100,000); Neil Felver Herbal Gifts LLC ($499,000).

John Basalyga, president of JBAS Realty, hinted that company plans are mostly theoretical for the time being because JBAS is waiting to see what the city decides. JBAS Realty, of Jessup, managed renovation projects at the former Roosevelt Middle School and YMCA in downtown Williamsport. “It’s still early,” he said.

Tim Butters, owner of City Hall Grand Hotel, urged council members to “look deep” at the bid proposals. “The highest bidder isn't always the best,” he added.

No matter what happens, for local non-profits: “there’s going to be a trickle-effect with whatever decision is made,” according to Jennifer Wilson, President/CEO, First Community Partnership Foundation (FCPF).

The community speaks

Nearly 10 residents urged council members to keep the property under city ownership. Dr. John Piper believes, because city council is so divided on the issue, they are not prepared to make a decision by Sept. 14.

The city is “setting a bad example” by not taking care of the building, Bill Logue said. ”Our city hall is a source of civic pride and it will stand forever if it’s maintained.”

Gloria Miele, an owner of historical property in the city, said “if there was a leak in my house, I wouldn’t have had it condemned.”

Lisa Fink, running the Save Williamsport City Hall page on Facebook, said she and others in the community who want better answers can sympathize with the “sense of fatigue” among the administration and council members about the ongoing discussion over the property.

Bruce Huffman claimed the city, “does not have the legal authority to sell city hall.” According to the Donated and Dedicated Property Act (DDPA), lands or buildings donated to a political subdivision or dedicated to the public use as a public facility must be used for the purpose or purposes for which they are originally dedicated or donated.

Mark Winkelman, owner of the Pajama Factory, 1307 Park Ave, promoted a “bold vision for Williamsport.”

“[The building] is a mess, and it’s way too big,” he admitted. “But it could be such a positive symbol of civic pride and lead the rebirth of historic Williamsport.”

Winkelman, who relocated to the area with his family from New York City and is rehabilitating the former industrial site into a prime example of urban regeneration, said the many historic buildings in Williamsport are what “gave me such a positive impression” when he made his decision to move to the area.

A “total gut rehab,” while a massive spending project, Winkelman is suggesting to “really make [city hall] a one-stop-shop for the community” by housing many different functions and organizations into the building, re-naming it the “City Services Center.”

The next city council meeting is 7 p.m. on Thurs., Sept 14. on the third floor of the Trade and Transit Centre, 144 West Third St.

