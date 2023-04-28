Williamsport, Pa. — After more than a decade of searching, Lycoming County Commissioners have landed on a location it seems both they and the county coroner can agree on.

Commissioners approved a Letter of Intent on Thursday to move forward with the purchase of three properties from the Pennsylvania College of Technology.

The three properties are 1359 West Third Street, which is currently a vacant lot next to the transfer station; Fritz Station Road Property near the White Deer Golf Course; and 3341 Wahoo Drive, which is the intended property for the coroner.

Total purchase price of all three properties is $1,286,000.

The Wahoo Drive property specifically purchased with the coroner in mind is two acres, priced, according to the letter of intent, at $302,000.

Commissioner Rick Mirabito, who has advocated for other properties in the past — particularly a location on Arch Street that his fellow commissioners did not agree with — highlighted a positive aspect of the Wahoo Drive purchase from Penn College.

"We're purchasing a property that's already off the tax rolls, and extinct," he said, versus buying a property that is on the tax rolls and taking it off, which would have been the case with the Arch Street property for which the commissioner and coroner actively advocated.

The Wahoo Drive facility isn't a perfect match, according to Coroner Charles Kiessling. "It's a great step in the right direction," he said of the building. The garage bays will be able to house the coroner's fleet of vehicles which currently go home with staff each night. But the building will still require work, he said.

"We'll still need a morgue, and an area to examine bodies, to take photographs, perform toxicology tests, etc.," Kiessling said. He'd also like to have a viewing area for families to ID their loved ones.

Kiessling said his office has already worked 200 cases so far this year, and with multiple hospitals, there is not enough cooler space. He estimates he'll still need an additional 5,000-8,000 square feet of space.

"We can't afford the Taj Mahal," Commissioner Tony Mussare said. "We could afford the Taj Mahal if we knew that what was going in there could pay for itself. A forensic center is not going to pay for itself," he said. That service would be passed along to the taxpayers.

Besides a potential facility to perform forensic autopsies, the county will likely still need a location for Judge Christian Frey's office currently on 605 West Fourth Street. That office is owned by the office of Housing and Urban Development, and is dependent on the lease availability, according to Mirabito.

The county is also looking for a home for central booking and a DUI center, which Mirabito had hoped could all be centralized with the coroner.

In 2019, the county discussed the idea of constructing a regionalized public safety building which could house city police and the bureau of fire, emergency medical services, county forensic offices, the county coroner’s office and the district judge’s office. At that time, funding had not been established.

The commissioners and coroner have acknowledged touring dozens of buildings and sites over the years to find a suitable solution for the coroner's office.

"I’ve turned buildings down because I understand what my office needs to do," said Kiessling. He took issue with Mussare's statement on Thursday that Kiessling has been holding out for a "Taj Mahal," saying he wants a facility that can meet basic needs.

A feasibility study done by the county in 2012 recommended a space of 15,000 square feet. Kiessling listed basic necessities, including access to city water and sewer, easy access to major roadways in order to respond quickly to incidents all over the county, shower and laundry facilities for his staff who often come into contact with biohazardous materials, and garage storage to keep the county's fleet of vehicles out of the elements.

The Wahoo Drive location can accommodate some of these needs immediately, but would require further build-out on the available two acres.

In March, Rep. Jamie Flick (R-84th District) announced a grant in the amount of $100,000 "to assist in the purchase and development of property for the Lycoming County Central Forensics and Judicial Services Building to house the county coroner’s administrative offices and morgue, vehicles, equipment, and a regional forensic autopsy center."

The funds from this state grant will go toward renovations and equipment purchase. Kiessling said he's also eyeing a federally funded grant through the Department of Justice for equipment.

