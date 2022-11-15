Northumberland County, Pa. — A 40-year-old man yelled threats at an employee several times in front of witnesses at a local auto sales business.

At least four people watched as Mark Anthony Swinehart allegedly told an employee, “I will kill you,” loud enough to attract attention. The Trevoton man said, “I will run you over with my car,” and “I will burn this place down,” as he carried on, police said.

Trooper Ryan Murray responded to the situation on Nov. 5 and spoke with all four witnesses near State Route 225 near Little Mahoney Township.

“One witness related they saw Swinehart have the victim pinned up against the vehicle,” Murray said.

Swinehart was charged with first-degree terroristic threats, simple assault, and harassment during a preliminary arraignment with Judge Michael Toomey. Swinehart is scheduled to appear before Toomey on Dec. 27 for a preliminary hearing.

