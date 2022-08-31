Liberty, Pa. — Jesus Alicea-Santiago, 31, of Buffalo, NY, would frequently travel from New York to Pennsylvania to exchange custody of his young child with his estranged wife, Denissa Alvarez-Matias, 32, of York, Pa.

On August 26 just after 3 p.m., Alicea-Santiago, 31, lost his life during this exchange. Alicea-Santiago was shot in the parking lot of the Liberty Park & Ride on Route 414 in Liberty Township.

Police said the couple met in the parking lot of the Dollar General store in Liberty to exchange custody of their two-year-old. Family members of Alicea- Santiago said the pair, who had reportedly split up while living in Puerto Rico and had moved back to the U.S. in recent months, argued over a new relationship he was in.

According to the criminal complaint, video surveillance from the Dollar General showed the custody exchange of the juvenile, who was put into a red sedan, a BMW which matched witnesses' description of the same vehicle seen minutes later at the Liberty Park & Ride.

The BMW belongs to Leonardo Pagan-Acevedo, 33, of Bethlehem, Pa., who police identified as being in a relationship with the child's mother. After making the exchange at the Dollar General, Alvarez-Matias drove to the Liberty Landing Strip Restaurant/Park & Ride to retrieve Pagan-Acevedo, whom she had dropped there to wait while she picked up the child.

Alicea-Santiago followed Alvarez-Matias from the Dollar General into the parking lot and reportedly confronted the two in the BMW.

"During the altercation, Pagan-Acevedo retrieved a handgun from the glovebox of his car," police wrote in the affidavit. "Pagan-Acevedo fired one shot from a handgun at Alicea-Santiago."

Alicea-Santiago then fled the scene, according to police, driving to the Liberty Exxon gas station just 0.2 miles from the park and ride, where he reportedly requested medical attention. Alvarez-Matias and Pagan-Acevedo also fled.

After arriving at the Exxon station, troopers removed the Alicia-Santiago, by then unconscious, from his black Ford Explorer, and attempted CPR.

"A gunshot wound on the right abdomen and a gunshot wound on the lower back were observed," wrote police in the complaint.

Alicia-Santiago was declared deceased at the scene.

An investigation led police to Pagan-Acevedo and Alvarez-Matias.

Criminal homicide and related charges of aggravated assault, firearms not to be carried without a license, propel missile into vehicles, and endangering the welfare of children were filed against Pagan-Acevedo.

Alvarez-Matias, who at first denied any involvment but later admitted to police that she was present when Pagan-Acevedo fired the shot, was charged with criminal homicide, endangering the welfare of children, and hindering in the apprehension, prosecution, conviction, or punishment of another.

