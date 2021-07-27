Port Trevorton, Pa. – A two-vehicle accident Monday night on Routes 11/15 in Chapman Township, Snyder County, claimed the life of a Northumberland man, said the police report.

Donald Egan, 62, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after the crash, which occurred at 8:19 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police in Selinsgrove.

Police said Egan was driving a Chevrolet Malibu north in the southbound lanes of Routes 11/15, just south of South Main Street.

A tractor-trailer, driven by Raymond King, 54, of Arkport, N.Y., was traveling south in the left southbound lane when Egan’s vehicle hit the truck head-on.

Egan’s vehicle came to rest facing northwest in the northbound lanes.

Police said it is unknown at this time why Egan was traveling north in the southbound lanes.

Routes 11/15 were closed for several hours as responders worked to clean up the crash scene.

Port Trevorton Fire Co., Evangelical EMS, LifeFlight and PennDOT also assisted at the scene.