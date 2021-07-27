Fatal crash

Port Trevorton, Pa. – A two-vehicle accident Monday night on Routes 11/15 in Chapman Township, Snyder County, claimed the life of a Northumberland man, said the police report.

Donald Egan, 62, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after the crash, which occurred at 8:19 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police in Selinsgrove.

Police said Egan was driving a Chevrolet Malibu north in the southbound lanes of Routes 11/15, just south of South Main Street.

A tractor-trailer, driven by Raymond King, 54, of Arkport, N.Y., was traveling south in the left southbound lane when Egan’s vehicle hit the truck head-on.

Egan’s vehicle came to rest facing northwest in the northbound lanes.

Police said it is unknown at this time why Egan was traveling north in the southbound lanes.

Routes 11/15 were closed for several hours as responders worked to clean up the crash scene.

Port Trevorton Fire Co., Evangelical EMS, LifeFlight and PennDOT also assisted at the scene.


Support our journalism

Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.