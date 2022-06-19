Harrisburg, Pa. — The deadline for eligible Pennsylvania residents to apply for rent and property tax rebates for 2021 has ben extended through Dec. 31.

The Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program benefits eligible Pennsylvanians age 65 and older; widows and widowers age 50 and older; and people with disabilities age 18 and older. The income limit is $35,000 annually for homeowners and $15,000 annually for renters. Half of Social Security income is excluded.

The maximum standard rebate for homeowners is $650, but supplemental rebates for certain qualifying homeowners can boost rebates to $975. The Department of Revenue automatically calculates supplemental rebates for qualifying homeowners.

Homeowners that make up to $8,000 are eligible to receive the full $650, those that make between $8,001-$15,000 are eligible to receive $500, those that make between $15,001-$18,000 are eligible to receive $300, and those that make between $18,001-$35,000 are eligible to receive $250.

Renters only have two brackets those that make up to $8,000 can get the full $650 while those making between $8,0001-$15,000 can receive $500.

Claimants are encouraged to file their rebate applications online by visiting mypath.pa.gov. No account is required. Applicants who still wish to file a paper application form may obtain Property Tax/Rent Rebate claim forms (PA-1000) and related information on the Department of Revenue's website or by calling 1-888-222-9190.

Rebates will be distributed beginning July 1, as required by law. The easiest way to check the status of your rebate after July 1 is to use the "Where's My Rebate?" tool. To check on the status of your claim, you will need your Social Security number, claim year and date of birth.

This rebate program is one of the five programs supported through the Pennsylvania Lottery. The program is also funded through slots gaming.

Since the program’s 1971 inception, older and disabled adults have received more than $7.3 billion in property tax and rent relief

