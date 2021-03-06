Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has issued a public warning about a widespread fraud in which telephone scammers try to extort money or collect personal information from victims.

The new public service announcement intends to raise awareness that the DEA will never demand money or ask for personal information over the phone.

Common stories from scammers include saying that the target's name was used to rent a vehicle that was stopped at the border with a large amount of drugs and threatening the target with arrest for drug possession. The scammer will then either have the target verify their Social Security Number or make up a story about their bank account being compromised. Some scammers will also demand that the target pay a "fine" or provide bank account information.

A clip of a scam call was recorded by the DEA and is available to listen to here.

Some scammers have also managed to spoof legitimate DEA phone numbers to convince targets that the call is real, or texted photos of what appears to be a legitimate law enforcement credential. Callers often use fake names and badge numbers as well as names of well-known DEA officials or local police officers.

Other signs of a scam include:

Caller uses an urgent, aggressive tone and refuses to speak to or leave a message with anyone other than the target

Caller threatens arrest, prosecution, imprisonment, or calls a medical practitioner or pharmacist to threaten to revoke their DEA registration

Caller demands thousands of dollars via wire transfer or gift card numbers

Caller asks for personal information such as Social Security Number or date of birth

Caller references National Provider Identifier numbers and/or state license numbers when calling medical practitioners

Caller makes false claims about patient accusations against a practitioner

The DEA will NEVER contact members of the public or medical practitioners by phone to demand money or any other form of payment; will never request personal or sensitive information over the phone; and will only notify people of a legitimate investigation or legal action in person or by official mail.

No legitimate federal law enforcement officer will ever demand cash or gift cards from a member of the public.

Anyone receiving a call from a person claiming to be a DEA agent should report the call to the FBI at ic3.gov. The Federal Trade Commission provides recovery steps, shares information with more than 3,000 law enforcement agencies and takes reports at reportfraud.ftc.gov. Victims who have given personally identifiable information to a caller can learn how to protect against identity theft at identitytheft.gov.

Reporting these scam calls will help federal authorities find, arrest, and stop the criminals engaged in this fraud. Impersonating a federal agent is a violation of federal law, punishable by up to three years in prison; aggravated identity theft carries a mandatory minimum sentence of two years in prison plus fines and restitution.