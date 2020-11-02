Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration collected nearly a million pounds of unused, expired, and unwanted medications across the country on Oct. 24 - just under 493 tons of drugs. The October Prescription Drug Take Back Day yielded the largest amount of returned drugs ever collected in the program's ten years.

DEA officials expressed pride in Americans' dedication to removing prescription pills from their homes, possibly preventing addictions or abuse of unneeded drugs.

“This year’s event, with a record-setting 493-ton collection, is a sure sign that DEA’s Take Back Day events continue to provide a vital public service that keeps loved ones safe—an opportunity to rid homes of potentially dangerous unused, expired, and unwanted medications,” said DEA Acting Administrator Timothy Shea. “Every day is Take Back Day and we encourage the public to continue to address this urgent safety and public health issue by using the thousands of existing drop-off locations throughout the year.”

Over the last ten years, the DEA and its law enforcement partners have collected almost 13.7 million pounds of unwanted drugs. October 24's yield weighed in at 985,392 pounds collected at 4,587 collection sites nationwide. Pennsylvania contributed 36,949 pounds of drugs to the collection.

In addition to the National Prescription Drug Take Back Days, secure drug disposal is available any time at the 11,000 DEA-authorized collectors. Find your local collection site by clicking here. Local law enforcement officials can also provide directions to local drug disposal locations.

Given many people's reluctance to venture out unnecessarily due to COVID-19, the DEA and the Environmental Protection Agency have also provided instructions on ways to dispose unwanted prescription drugs from home. These tips are available here.

Additional data about the October 24 Drug Take Back Day may be found here.