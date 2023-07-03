Berwick, Pa. — A 58-year-old woman was caught forging a check from her father's bank account and depositing the money in her own, police say.

Charlotte Ann Pollino was living with her father at his home on LaSalle Street when he reported the theft from his bank account in December, according to Berwick Det. Greg Martin.

Pollino's father showed police a copy of the reportedly forged Fulton Bank check, taken from his checkbook, that was made out to his daughter in the amount of $1,700. The check was dated Oct. 21 and cashed at the Philadelphia Federal Credit Union, charges say.

Surveillance video showed Pollino depositing the check into her account the same day it was dated. Bank employees also provided Martin with a copy of Pollino's drivers license, which matched the woman in the video. She did not have permission to pull money from her father's bank account, Martin noted.

Pollino was charged with felony forgery and misdemeanor theft.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.