Harrisburg, Pa. -- The House Judiciary Committee voted unanimously in favor today for Representative Rabb's amendment that would create a database for police complaints for future hiring.

Pennsylvania AG Josh Shapiro has built a wide coalition of support for this amendment including Philadelphia Police Commissioner Outlaw, Pittsburgh Police Chief Schubert, PA State Troopers Association, and the Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association.

"Over the past few weeks, we have seen brave, courageous people practice their constitutional right to peacefully protest -- all in the name of justice," said AG Shapiro. "Today, Pennsylvania took the first step in showing, we aren't just listening but acting when the House Judiciary Committee voted unanimously for an important reform to our police hiring system."

The passage of House Bill 1841, House Bill 1910, and Senate Bill 637 out of the House Judiciary Committee are a step in moving the issues of criminal justice reform and police reform forward.

Pennsylvania currently requires that every officer candidate must undergo a thorough background investigation conducted by the employing law enforcement agency, which must include both criminal history and past employment history. However, there is no requirement for a previous employer to turn over this information, according to a House Co-Sponsorship Memoranda on House Bill 1841.

This legislation would require an employer to disclose employment information to a law enforcement agency that is conducting a background investigation of an applicant, and to permit a court to compel the release of such employment information if the employer fails to comply.

“The lives of every citizen matter, including the lives of those citizens of color. These reforms are important to all citizens, but especially to our citizens of black or brown color who feel threatened by a system that can disregard their humanity," Speaker of the House Mike Turzai said.

House Bill 1910 aims to address police training for child abuse. There were 44,063 reports of child abuse in the Commonwealth in 2018. Child abuse cases are unique and require consistent, objective, and proactive action by police and judges, according to the legislation memo.

Under this bill, police officers and the minor judiciary will receive mandatory training that will help them to recognize child abuse early on and to be fully aware of the reporting requirements, as well as the full complement of resources available for effective forensic interviewing of abuse victims.

Over thirty occupational fields require a government license or registration in Pennsylvania and under current law, many people who have paid their debts to society after incarceration are hindered from reentering the workforce when boards deny licenses due to convictions unconnected to the practice of their desired profession.

Senate Bill 637 will require occupational licensure boards and commissions to apply one common set of rules when considering whether to deny, suspend, or revoke an employee's license on the basis of a criminal conviction.

“Today’s action, during my last day as Speaker of the House, strengthens our confidence that this body will continue its promise of a better Pennsylvania for all citizens," said Speaker Turzai.