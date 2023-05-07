Williamsport, Pa. — A special response team received a donation to purchase more than a dozen AR-15s from its local district attorney's office.

The donation, approximately $16,000, came from drug forfeiture funds managed by the Lycoming County district attorney's office. Ryan Gardner.

That fund that includes seized money and items from arrests, according to District Attorney Ryan Gardner. The money was used to purchase new AR-15s to outfit all 15 members of the Special Response team.

The previous weapons were more than 20 years old and several have fired more than 100,000 rounds throughs years of training, officials noted.

“When you get into the equipment for the SRT Team, it’s expensive,” said team leader and Williamsport Police Captain Josh Bell. “The manufactures of the equipment are limited and it’s just more rugged material than normal police gear. Anything SRT related is more expensive than the normal police stuff.”

Because of the cost and the SRT Team being composed of officers from all over the county, funding can be difficult to come by. This leaves the team to train with outdated equipment at times.

“The last thing I would ever want to see is a SRT Team get activated and they have to go deal with an active shooter in a school with dated equipment,” Gardner said. “Fundamentally, that was the primary reason I wanted to make the purchase. We also have Little League in our back corner.”

The SRT Team, made up of members of police officers from various county police agencies, EMTs, and Williamsport Bureau of Fire personnel, is the last line of defense. It’s the group called in for mass shootings, school shootings, mass casualty events, standoffs, and several other types of dangerous situations.

“When that team gets activated, they are getting activated for something that is far in excess of what your day-to-day patrol guys are accustomed to dealing with,” Gardner said. “I thought it very important to purchase these firearms. We have been very fortunate thus far to not have to deal with any type of active shooter in a school setting.”

Recently, the team was called to help in an active shooter situation in Trout Run. Several state police troopers and a civilian were trapped inside a home after being fired upon. The team mobilized and rescued all four troopers and the civilian. They also talked to the shooter down and ended the standoff peacefully.

The shooter, 23-year-old Nacoma Ross, was sentenced this week to a minimum of 44 years inside a State Correctional Facility.

The outcome of the 2021 situation was positive, but also highlighted the need for new equipment. The vehicle used to rescue people was a converted Brink's Bank Truck.

“Mostly what they do is entries into houses pursuant to search warrants,” Gardner said. “Fortunately, nothing has happened where they needed to use their firearms. If you look at things on a grand scale, you’re making a purchase anticipating the worst, but hoping for the best.”

The Special Response Team relies on donations and support from the community and elected officials. With each donation, the SRT is able to maintain the various equipment needs of the team and ensure the best possible service to the community, according to the release.

