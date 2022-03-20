Danville, Pa. — FBI agents found approximately 41 grams of methamphetamine and an unidentified white powder during the execution of a search warrant on March 15, 2022 on a residence near the 100 block of Iron Street, Danville.

According to an affidavit, agents located the methamphetamine along with an unidentified substance inside a green cylinder as they searched the home.

Authorities said the cylinder was discovered in a pocket book that belonged to Michelle Lynn Kreski, 33, of Danville, who was present along with another adult and four children in the residence.

According to the report, the methamphetamine was field tested moments after it was discovered. The unidentified substance was not tested due to safety concerns.

Kreski was arraigned before Judge Marvin Shrawder on March 15 and charged with one count each of felony possession with intent and misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance.

Kreski is being held on $25,000 monetary bail at the Montour County Prison. She is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing with Shrawder on March 28.

