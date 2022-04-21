Danville, Pa. -- Professional fastpitch softball is coming to Echo Fields in Danville this Saturday and Sunday. The National Club Softball Association’s (NCSA) will hold the 2022 North Atlantic Regional and New England Regional women's fastpitch final four tournaments in Danville this weekend.

Eight qualified teams from throughout the northeast will hit the field this weekend on Saturday, April 23 starting at 9 a.m. to battle for NCSA World Series berths.

The North Atlantic teams will open their tournament at Echo Fields (located behind F.Q. Hartman Recreation Area) on Field #1 with opening round games set for 9 and 11 a.m.

In the 9 a.m. game, second seed Sacred Heart University will take on third seed Penn State University. At 11, the top seeded University of Delaware will face fourth seed Rutgers University. Subsequent second round games will take place at 1 and 3 p.m.

The New England Region will also begin their tournament at Echo Fields at the same time on Echo Field #2. At 9 a.m., second seeded University of Connecticut will face third seed St. Bonaventure, and top seeded Cornell University will play fourth seeded University of Maine at 11 a.m. Subsequent second round games will also take place at 1 and 3 p.m.

The competition will resume Sunday, April 24 at 9 a.m. at Echo Fields. The North Atlantic Championship Game and the New England Championship Game are both slated for 11:30 a.m. The champions and runners-up from each region will move on to play in the NCSA World Series May 19-22 in Columbus, Georgia.

“The tournament provides a great opportunity for area youth athletes and other local residents to observe top-tier talent,” said Shane Kiefer, Director of Marketing for the Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau.

Admission for the regional tournament at Echo Fields is free and all concession sales benefit the Danville Area Little League. The event is sponsored by the Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau, Montour Area Recreation Commission, Borough of Danville, Montour County Commissioners Tourism Fund and Danville Area Little League.

