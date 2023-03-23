Danville, Pa. — Three Pennsylvania SPCA locations are beyond capacity with dogs. In an effort to encourage dog adoptions, the Danville location will be waiving all dog adoption fees on Saturday, March 25.

The Danville SPCA will be open from 12:30 to 6 p.m. for this event.

Recently, adoption rates have been low while dogs have been surrendered to shelters on a daily basis. This imbalance has left the SPCA's shelter populations at critical levels. Even dogs that SPCA staff would normally expect to be adopted quickly are having long stays in the shelter, and the number of dogs residing in the shelter for months or years is causing alarm.

With this weekend adoption event, the Pennsylvania SPCA hopes to find homes for many dogs and open space to help those that will eventually take their places.

Though adoption fees are being waived, all other normal adoption processes and policies will be followed.

Anyone considering adopting a dog during this event is encouraged to review the policies and procedures on the SPCA website.

