Danville, Pa. — The Danville Police department is asking for the public’s help to identify two men they said broke into multiple vehicles on Jan. 25.

According to police, the men also broke into the Good Samaritan Mission located near the 500 block of Ferry Street, causing damage and taking cash and donations.

Authorities are asking residents with door bell cameras or surveillance video systems to check videos and report any suspicious activity. They are also reminding the public to keep vehicles locked at night.

The Danville Police Department released the following video surveillance of the suspects. If you can help identify either individual, call (570) 275-2101.