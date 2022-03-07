Danville, Pa. — Agents with the Office of the Attorney General said they viewed surveillance video of a nurse failing to deliver medications for a patient.

According to an affidavit filed by agent Ben Meintel, on Jan. 5, 2021 a Security Manager of Geisinger Medical Center said it opened an investigation into the possible diversion of a controlled substance by a nurse.

Authorities said after they viewed video and reports, charges were filed against Elizabeth Paige Buckins, 45, of Holidaysburg, who is a registered nurse.

Meintel said Buckins was responsible for distributing certain medications for a patient. According to the affidavit, Buckins took 2mg of Ativan and two 2mg syringes that contained morphine. Both are considered controlled substances.

Meintel said he observed a report generated about a Dec. 31, 2021 incident when Buckins allegedly removed the Ativan from the Omnicell unit in the hospital. According to the report, she then filled a vial with saline and pretended to “waste” the Ativan.

“Wasting is a common term used to describe the proper disposal of a controlled substance in a medical setting,” Meintel wrote in the affidavit.

Buckins allegedly “wasted” the saline solution in the presence of another nurse. According to the affidavit, the witness told Buckins that she was wasting Ativan.

In addition to the Ativan, authorities said Buckins removed two syringes filled with 2mg of morphine and never documented administering the substance or “wasting” it. According to the report, the syringes are still unaccounted for.

Buckins was charged with acquire or obtain possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanors in intentional possession of a controlled substance and furnish false or fraudulent material information. She was arraigned before Judge Marvin Shrawder at the Montour County Courthouse and was released on $10,000 unsecured bail.

