Jersey Shore, Pa. -- Ninth and tenth grade students in Mr. Eric Hess's health class at Jersey Shore Area High School said they'd think twice before driving distracted, thanks to a lesson in safe driving.

Representatives from PennDOT’s Driver Safety Task Force and Geisinger Jersey Shore’s Trauma Program visited the classroom on Thursday in coordination with Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

"Distracted driving has become a deadly epidemic on our roads," said Kim Smith, PennDOT safety press officer. Vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for youth ages 16-24.

To give students a realistic feel for how difficult it is to drive while impaired by drugs or alcohol, or to text while driving, the presenters set up three simulators consisting of a steering wheel, gas and brake pedal, and large screen.

The simulator adds challenges, including: a passenger who talks, blurring the driver's vision; tightening the steering wheel so it's harder to turn; slowing reaction times; and making it harder to brake. It also adds obstacles like construction cones, pedestrians, and even a dog running into the road.

Ninth grader Marshall Edmonds of Jersey Shore chose the impaired setting. "I missed a red light and got pulled over," he said of his simulator attempt. "The brakes were heavy and the accelerator was light."

Edmonds' father drives a truck for a living. "It makes me realize how important it is for everyone on the road to not drive impaired," he said.

Sara Snyder, 15, of Avis chose the distracted setting. "I was looking at the phone and hit a car," she said. Following the simulator crash, a police officer comes to the window, and the simulator user is taken from the scene to the police station, to face a district magistrate judge, and then given a rundown of the costs associated with a vehicle crash.

"Even a small hit is a lot of money," Snyder said. She agreed that the experience would make her stop and think before using her phone when driving.

According to Smith, distracted driving is more than answering a phone call or sending a text. "Other risky actions include setting your navigation, adjusting the radio, eating or drinking, or applying makeup," she said.

Young drivers are most prone to using their phones while driving, according to PennDOT statistics. Since 2007, drivers 16 to 24 years old have been observed using handheld electronic devices while driving at higher rates than older drivers.

PennDOT's Pennsylvania Crash Facts & Statistics booklet publishes annual statistical reviews of reportable motor vehicle crashes in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. According to statistics, in most age groups, male drivers are involved in more crashes than female drivers. Male drivers ages 21-25 were involved in more crashes than drivers in any other age group (male or female).

Allowing students to drive distracted or impaired using the hands-on simulators—even before they become licensed drivers—has made an impact on his students, said Hess.

In-school drivers ed classes have largely gone away, but driving safely is an important life skill. "I hear the kids say, 'I'll never do that!'" after the simulator lesson, he said.

In addition to the driving simulators, the safety task force gives a formal presentation on driver safety. Amy Swarthout, RN, BSN, stroke and trauma coordinator at Geisinger Jersey Shore, said she got involved with the program to give back.

As a nurse in Geisinger's trauma center, Swarthout sees what happens to victims of impaired or distracted driving. "I graduated 24 years ago from Jersey Shore," she told students. "Now I do this to give back to the community," she said.

The team also takes the program to colleges, church and civic groups, and even targets younger children with the message of car and pedestrian safety.

When the program wraps up, each student signs a pledge to not drive impaired or distracted and receives a certificate.

Ninth grader Connor Fenstermacher of Jersey Shore missed a turn and drove into oncoming traffic as he tried to answer a text. "It's really hard to watch the road while your texting," he said. "I'll definitely think twice about it when I start to drive."

