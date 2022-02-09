Long John Silvers fire Shamokin Dam Feb. 1 _ 2022

Firefighters in Snyder County were dispatched to Long John Silver's restaurant on Feb. 1 for a fire that was contained within the walls of the structure. 

 Photo courtesy of Hummels Wharf Fire Rescue Facebook page

Shamokin Dam, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police at Selinsgrove have released information about a fire that damaged a Long John Silver’s restaurant on Feb. 1 in Shamokin Dam.

The fire, which was determined to be accidental, broke out shortly after 7:30 p.m. at the restaurant located at 2985 North Susquehanna Trail. Firefighters from Shamokin Dam and Hummels Wharf were dispatched for a request to investigate smoke. The firefighters discovered fire within the walls of the structure, according to the police release.

No injuries were reported. Damage is estimated to be $10,000.


