Bloomsburg, Pa. — A father broke his infant daughter's arm, then failed to get her medical care, police say.

JacobMichael Floyd Eddy, 22, allegedly lied about what happened to his three-month-old daughter the morning of Feb. 8, telling hospital staff and police he heard the three-month-old's arm "pop" while she was stretching.

But doctors explained the spiral fracture of the little girl's upper arm was possibly caused by "non-accidental trauma." Police were alerted to the situation by a confidential informant, who said the injury the infant suffered is most likely not accidental.

According to charges:

The child's mother, Laura Fetterman, and Eddy brought the baby to Geisinger-Bloomsburg Hospital around 7 p.m. after Fetterman returned home from work. She noticed the baby seemed fussy and wouldn't move her right arm, she told police.

At first, Eddy told doctors he heard a pop when the little girl was stretching, then later said he heard a pop when he was changing her diaper. He denied having anything to do with her injury, but an x-ray confirmed the arm had a spiral fracture, which is often the result of a twisting motion.

Fetterman told police Eddy and his mother, Patricia, often care for the baby while she's at work since they don't have jobs and are on disability. Fetterman believed one of them broke the baby's arm accidentally, she told police.

Eddy eventually confessed and began crying to police. He said after Fetterman went to work early in the morning, the infant started crying in the crib next to their bed. He woke up and grabbed her right arm and yanked her out of the crib, which is when he heard the pop. The baby began to cry and was in discomfort the rest of the day — until Fetterman got home and noticed, he said.

Eddy, Lightstreet Road, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

