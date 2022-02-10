Lock Haven, Pa. — The Clinton County District Attorney released a statement on the Oct. 5, 2021 shooting of a man by State Police officers in Greene Township.

David Strouse said troopers from PSP Lamar, Montoursville, and Milton were justified in their use of force that left Nurgazy Mamyrov, 27, of Langhorne deceased.

The incident occurred just beyond a rest stop located near mile marker 194 on Interstate 80. A coroner’s report said Mamyrov was pronounced dead at 5:58 a.m. as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

Related reading: Clinton County DA releases name of suspect involved in I-80 robbery, shooting incident

“At the time the officers discharged their weapons, they reasonably believed that both they and their fellow officers were in a life-or-death situation that posed both the threat of serious bodily injury and death,” wrote Clinton County District Attorney David Strouse.

Mamyrov was accused of attempted robbery while being armed with a firearm. A witness who called State Police at approximately 3:45 a.m. said Mamyrov shot several windows out of his truck as he fled the scene.

Related reading: One dead in shooting at Interstate 80 rest area in Clinton County

Mamyrov allegedly barricaded himself inside a tractor trailer and refused commands from PSP to exit the vehicle or put his hands outside the window. PSP troopers said they issued more than 20 commands to Mamyrov in an effort to remove him from the vehicle.

Witnesses, troopers, and video surveillance showed Mamyrov start the engine of his truck and release the air brakes at 5:51 a.m. He then drove through spike strips and several state police vehicles, striking a trooper. "The trooper was nearly crushed by the vehicles, but escaped with only a head injury," according to a press release.

Authorities opened fire as Mamyrov reversed his truck and pushed through the barricade of vehicles. Troopers said Mamyrov’s truck traveled approximately 321 feet before it was disabled.

“Based upon my review of the facts and circumstances surrounding Mamyrov’s death, the law enforcement personnel involved in this incident acted reasonably under the circumstances and bear no criminal liability for their actions,” Strouse wrote.